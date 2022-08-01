Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

