Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.62 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trean Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

