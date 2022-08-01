Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 739,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

