TriMas Co. (TRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 11th

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

TriMas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRS opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 36.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

