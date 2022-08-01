Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.36. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

