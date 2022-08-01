TROY Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. TROY has a total market cap of $39.92 million and $6.94 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00611507 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

