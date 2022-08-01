Trumpcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

