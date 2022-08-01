Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 576,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 122.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.