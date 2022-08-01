TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 48,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,823,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSP shares. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

TuSimple Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,322 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TuSimple by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

