U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.19. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

