U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 80,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,238. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after acquiring an additional 243,586 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Silica Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

