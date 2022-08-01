Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,275.37 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $223,275.37 and $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007746 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00229861 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

