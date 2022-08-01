UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Down 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $491.93 and last traded at $491.93. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.61.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

