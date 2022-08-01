UBS Group Lowers Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Price Target to CHF 70

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Cembra Money Bank stock opened at 70.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 70.34. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of 70.00 and a 52-week high of 70.00.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.
Featured Stories
