UBS Group Lowers Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Price Target to CHF 70

Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

Cembra Money Bank stock opened at 70.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 70.34. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of 70.00 and a 52-week high of 70.00.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.