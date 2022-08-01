UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.33

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.33 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 17304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,587. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

