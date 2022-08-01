United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

