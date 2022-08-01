United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 102.6% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.51 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

