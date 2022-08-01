UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UNH traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $505.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

