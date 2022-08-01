Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY22 guidance at 5.00-5.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.