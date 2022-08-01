UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading 0.4% Higher

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. 779 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (KNGS)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.