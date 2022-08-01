USD Partners (USDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USD Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

