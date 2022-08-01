USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Up 66.1% in July

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of USHG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HUGS opened at $9.83 on Monday. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

