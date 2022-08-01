Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for approximately 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.31% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Stock Up ∞

Vaccitech stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,373. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

