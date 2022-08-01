Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 250,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

