Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.71. 83,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

