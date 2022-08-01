Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 555 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,289. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

