Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 732 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 199,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,105. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

