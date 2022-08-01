Valobit Market Cap Reaches $14.36 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Valobit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $16,514.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valobit has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

