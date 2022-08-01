Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of 957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.20 million.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

