Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,239 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,239 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $24,561.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,969. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

