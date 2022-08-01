VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 442,640 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $46.87.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 210,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 406,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.