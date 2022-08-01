Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.