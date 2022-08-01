Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,782,198 shares.The stock last traded at $152.99 and had previously closed at $153.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

