Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.22 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

