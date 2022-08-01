Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.60 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

