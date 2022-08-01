Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,090. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

