Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,501.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $206.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

