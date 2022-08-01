Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.