Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $192.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

