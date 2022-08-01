Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,310,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.79 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.42.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
