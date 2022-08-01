Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €79.20 ($80.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €80.49 and a 200-day moving average of €86.88. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a one year high of €165.90 ($169.29).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.