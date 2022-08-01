Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VELO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Velocity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

