Veritaseum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,009.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $30.10 or 0.00129677 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $64.70 million and approximately $7,009.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.