Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

