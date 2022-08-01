Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Head to Head Comparison

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 9,341.36 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.68%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -19.14% -14.51%

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Vertical Aerospace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

