VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CSB opened at $55.64 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
