VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSB opened at $55.64 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.