Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $624,788.43 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $624,788.43 and $314.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00051347 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

