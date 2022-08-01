Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,710. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viemed Healthcare (VMD)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.