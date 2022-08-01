Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,710. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

