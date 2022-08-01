Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

VKTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 6,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,165. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

