VIMworld Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $57,078.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

